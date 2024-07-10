Cyber Security Expert, IT
Together Tech is dedicated to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of our customers' digital assets. We are looking for an experienced and engaged cyber security expert who will play a key role in protecting and strengthening our customers IT environment.
You will be responsible for identifying and analyzing security risks and vulnerabilities that may exist within IT systems and applications. You will conduct threat analyses and risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities and develop strategies for improvement. Additionally, you will be involved with development of governance frameworks and contribute to security design and architecture in cloud and hybrid infrastructure environments. You will also develop and implement security measures and strategies to prevent and manage security incidents, while monitoring and reviewing security incidents and performing incident response to minimize damage and prevent future attack.
Your technical bakgrund
At least 4 years of experience working in cybersecurity within corporate IT
A strong background in designing and architecting secure IT systems, especially in cloud and hybrid infrastructure environments, with experience in DevSecOps practices
Knowledge and practical experience in threat analysis and risk assessments, cryptographic techniques and their application in data protection and security
Proficiency in using security tools and techniques such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, and vulnerability scanning
Understanding of Cybersecurity Governance, Requirements, Compliance (GRC) and mitigation design, preferably in the automotive domain
Knowledge in ISO 21434, ISO 24089 and ISO27000 standards
Experience from cyber security risk assessment and gap analysis
Experience from hands-on operational security monitoring in cloud environments
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
