Customs Specialist
2025-05-30
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
In the role as Customs Specialist, you will focus on new and changing legislation which impacts the customs and trade related activities within Scania. You will work closely with key stakeholders and external partners to optimize processes, mitigate risks, and support the Scania Group within the area of customs.
Job Responsibilities
Ensure compliance with international customs regulations and trade laws.
Monitor, interpret, and implement changes in customs regulations affecting Scania's operations.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure trade compliance is maintained across all operations.
Conduct internal audits and risk assessments to identify potential customs compliance risks.
Support the development of robust internal compliance programs to ensure adherence to AEO and / other relevant trade compliance programs.
Who You Are
We are looking for a new colleague with a deep understanding of customs compliance. We envision that you have 5+ years of experience in customs and trade related activities and preferably some experience working in or with large multinational companies. Curiosity and eagerness to learn is vital for both yours and our development and is key to succeeding in the role.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Scania central customs department is part of the Finance and Business control organization reporting to the Head of Tax, Customs and Pension. The team consist of 6 employees working to support the Scania Group in customs and trade related activities.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-14. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: jessica.tollstoy@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-14
E-post: jessica.tollstoy@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9366891