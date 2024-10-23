Customs Compliance Administrator
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Journalistjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla journalistjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-10-23
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Järfälla
, Uppsala
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Företagsbeskrivning
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
We are strengthening our DC team in Eskilstuna and looking for a Customs Compliance administrator to join us!
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to, and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
At the Distribution Center in Eskilstuna, we are responsible for the logistics operations and the distribution of fashion items to our retail customers in Sweden, Norway and Iceland. In 2025, our operations will also include stores in Finland and Denmark.
Welcome to Logistics!
Om rollen
As a Customs Compliance Administrator you support day-to-day import and export execution, ensure compliance to standards and support global initiatives for trade and customs enhancements.
Your main responsibilities:
Import planning (and cross-docking) of cargo arriving by all modes of transport (sea, air, truck, rail) both within and outside the EU for the DC'
Export (cross-border) to countries outside the EU in cooperation with internal departments and broker.
Timely prepare and administrate entries for customs clearance and support compliance with global rules, standards and regulations set by Global Trade & Customs
Customs clearance of incoming goods.
Review performance of service providers that deliver to the DC.
Communicate with service providers and handle the process with them.
Approve freight and service invoices for accuracy for the DC's, as well as budget control.
Keep statistics and KPI 's
Handle all import related issues, e.g. trace missing cargo, handle transport insurance cases (claims).
Work in close cooperation with our own warehouse.
Kravspecifikation
Our ideal candidate is a service driven and determined coordinator with a passion for accuracy, administration, controlling and a supply chain expertise. Are you also an ambitious, flexible and proactive team player full of drive who wants to make an impact in a rapid paced and dynamic environment? If so, then you might be the person we are looking for!
What you need to succeed:
knowledge of import and export processes in region across all types of cross-border flows
experienced customs declarant
excellent knowledge of custom rules
clear communication skills & fluent written and spoken both English and Swedish
good knowledge of common IT applications. SAP knowledge is a plus.
coordination skills and "can do" attitude.
ability to collaborate and co-create with others.
agile mindset with a positive attitude to change and meaningful growth.
inclusive and empathetic towards others whilst encouraging diversity.
ability to understand your impact to others and contribution to the bigger picture.
Ytterligare information
This is a full-time position starting with a probationary period of 6 months. The location is based in Eskilstuna and part of the Logistic Region Europe. As a Customs Compliance administrator, you report directly to the Impex Manager. Collective agreement with Unionen.
If you feel your experience, skills, ambitions and mindset are right for this role, please send your application no later than 3 November. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through SmartRecruiters.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact David Nilsson (Impex Manager), david.nilsson@hm.com
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Eskilstuna (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Svista Industriväg Jobbnummer
8972252