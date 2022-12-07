Customer Support Specialist
2022-12-07
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist, you will be a part of our team working with order management, having responsibility for your own customer portfolio, hence being dedicated main contact for these customers in their everyday work. Your aim is to ensure that we as a company delivers world class customer experience, meeting customer requests to the best of our ability. You will play a key role in our success.
Your responsibilities
Working with a portfolio of global customers, internal as well as external.
Ensuring that our performance is top class, reliable and preferably exceeds customer expectations.
As a customer support specialist, you are responsible from order received, until delivery complete and payment received.
Collaborate close cross functionally with other departments such as sales, after sales, finance, planning, production, design and SCM.
You will be contributing in our strive for continuous improvement of our processes.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
You hold a degree within fields of business administration, engineering, logistics and/or you have work experience within mentioned fields.
You are driven, service minded and well organized.
We require a team oriented, communicatively skilled and appreciate working with people.
A person who enjoys challenges in your everyday work and seek ways to achieve continuous improvement.
Advantageous, if you are interested in the technical and commercial aspects of doing business.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal is required. Additional languages are of advantage.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2022-12-31! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Agnes Andersson agnes.andersson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Karolina Czechowski, + 46 730-73 41 15, Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
7238755