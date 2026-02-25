Customer Support Operator - ARC Raiders
2026-02-25
As a Customer Support Operator at Embark, you will be overseeing the daily operational work of our support team and keep up to date with the information for our game. You'll work closely with our agents and help design player-centric solutions to problems large and small.
You will be helping to support our team of agents and working on keeping the flow of information open and efficient by providing daily support in customer case management, make sure relevant information is being shared and finding solutions to complex customer support cases.
In order to succeed in this role, you know how to handle last minute changes, don't fear administrative work and will partake in cross-team meetings while maintaining our tools and projects.
Who are you? You have a passion for player-centricity and service. Experienced in Customer Support - meritorious if it's from the games industry - you are serviceminded, empathetic, and business-minded. You know and love the game and you understand that our players are passionate and important. You advocate for players internally and ensure that they are well taken care of in every way possible. You are patient and kind, an eternal problem solver, and a champion for our players. Oh, and you thrive in the absolute chaos of a live service game! Sound like you? Please apply!
Example of responsibilities
Support our agents in their daily operational work by resolving escalated issues
Keep internal and external documentation up to date
Investigate and report issues related to the game
Cooperate with all other departments in the company to keep a steady flow of information
Possibility to drive own projects
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
A native-level command of English
Ability to demonstrate effective written communication to assist all audience and skill levels
Experience in customer support, particularly within the gaming industry
Experience and enthusiasm for gaming
A versatile working style
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
