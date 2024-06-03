Customer Support Manager
2024-06-03
Are you a customer-oriented enthusiast with a positive attitude, with a "customer in focus" and a worldclass service mindset? Great! - maybe you are our new Customer Support Manager!
We offer you :
As a Customer Support Manager you are a key person within our Online department and your main responsibility is to is to lead and oversee the customer support team, ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction, efficient service, and proactive up-sell communication.
You will be responsible for a team that is responsible to give our customers an excellent customer meeting through phone, e-mail, chat & social media and up-selling.
Your Profile:
You have a profund experience in managing team-leaders and teams within customer service with a positive and coaching attitude. You are responsive, unpretentious and a communicative team player with the customer in focus with a strong drive to achieve both individual and team goals and the ability to work and collaborate in a team as well as with other departments/functions. You are sales and result oriented with detailed knowledge about budget managing and KPI reporting and analytics with a strategic and solution-oriented mindset.
- Previous experience for at least 5 years in managing position
- Excellent communication skills and fluent in written oral English and Swedish, additional Nordic languages is a plus.
- Very good MS Office knowledge and insight in CRM-systems, preferably Voyado.
- Experience from digital development and business development with a curiosity for AI is a plus.
- Willingness to share knowledge and develop others
- Relevant educational background from university or business school
Are you interested?
This position is a full-time permanent employment with start upon agreement at our head office in Mölndal.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than 24th of June 2024. You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection.
Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we work with a hybrid working environment. This means that you can work remotely when it is more suitable for your work schedule.
If you have protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
We are looking forward to your application!
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
