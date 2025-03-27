Customer Support Engineer for Airborne Early Warning
Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2025-03-27
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We're now looking for a service-oriented customer support aircraft engineer with great communications skills to develop customer awareness and support our customers in all technical and operational aspects.
You will be part of an expanding international support team ensuring our customers optimal life cycle availability on Saab special mission aircraft products based on Global 6000, Global 6500, Saab 2000 or Saab 340 platforms. You will develop customer relations with various activities both in and outside Sweden and it is an essential role of the interface with Saab local operations. In this role, you therefore need to be prepared to travel in order to provide customer support on site. You will also actively communicate with both Engineering, Program Management, Sourcing and Sales.
The main responsibility is to respond and submit answers to raised customer questions using the full Saab organisation and expertise. The tasks will vary in complexity and scope and your individual development plan is very important to us and will reflect according to your earlier experiences and interests.
The role is placed within our In-Service Support, which delivers services and integrated support solutions for cost effective support of systems and platforms during the complete life cycle. Our business aims to establish and support the customer capability to operate and maintain systems like GlobalEye. We offer a sustainable working environment where leadership and diversity are crucial to our success and together as a unit, with openness in our daily work, we meet the customers and future challenges. Being on-call may be required as part of the role.
Your profile
We believe that you are a true team player with an interest of sharing knowledge and experiences with both colleagues and customers. You are also energetic and driven, with the ability to identify possibilities, act on them and make things happen. As we are growing fast, your ability and willingness to adopt and change is vital.
To qualify for the role, you should have great knowledge about aircrafts and their systems. You have a technical education complemented with relevant work experience, for example as an aircraft technician or a similar technical environment, military and/or civilian. It is a requirement to master spoken and written English and preferably also Swedish.
It is a requirement to have documented experience of aircraft maintenance and holder of a EASA part-66 or RML license. You also have experience on at least one of the aircraft types: Global 6000, Global 6500, Saab 2000 or Saab 340.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. We will accept your application in either Swedish or English. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_33353". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9248897