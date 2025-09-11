Customer Support Engineer
We are looking for a Customer Support Engineer for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in October, 15 months limited contract to begin with.
Working Context & Responsibilities Support our customers, external as well as internal, for all quality related issues in an excellent way (keep our Quality policy in mind)
Job Purpose
In every situations and in everything we do, assure customer satisfaction.
Role Dimensions
Communicate questions from the customer into the appropriate channels of our organization.
Adopt a quality awareness to everyone who can affect the quality of our products, process or system.
Work with preventive actions & continuous improvement.
Assure compliance to the Regulations & Policies: Vision, Mission, Business Plan(s), EOS, Internal Control, etc.
Key Stakeholders / Customers
Our organization: Relevant manufacturing sites, Product Engineering, Sales, Purchasing, Supplier Development, Logistics, Program Mgmt. & HR
Customers: Incoming Material Quality (IMQ), Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA), Engineering, Launch teams, Manufacturing & Pilot plant
Suppliers: Suppliers involved in quality issues or product development / approvals / changes
Major Accountabilities
Support all local customers.
Be an easy to reach contact for all quality related issues at customer plants.
Be the Voice of the Customer inside our organization to spread the Customers wishes and support NPS investigations upon request.
Collect and analyse problems together with the customer and take fast actions to solve problems and avoid line stop due to quality reasons.
Initiate communication and (if needed) meetings with involved parties to inform and define necessary actions.
-Support OEM & Tier 1 by providing feedback about observations, root cause, breakpoints, Immediate Corrective Actions, Permanent Corrective Actions,...
If containment activities are approved, coordinate the containment activities (sort/repair) in line with the instructions.
Perform risk assessments on all repair activities.
Obtain documented customer approval on all repair activities.
Coordinate all Quality Improvements & Verify the effectiveness of solutions.
Record, report and follow-up the facts & figures to share with the customers (and also for traceability reasons), via appropriate tools such as 8D reports, 4Q reports, Customer complaint databases (VSIM / SQTS, GPS,...), our complaint databases (QSYS), Problem Solver and tracker files (Metrics/K-data).
Initiate actions to prevent the occurrence of any non-conformity relating to product, process or system.
Establish and maintain access to customer portals and systems (VSIM, Supplier portal, SQTS, GPS,...)
Establish and maintain access to our portals, DPRTS/QSYS, quality disc (Q), SharePoint and other relevant systems.
Support prototype production and new vehicle launches in Flow 4.
Support warranty analyses such as yearly regression analyses.
Qualifications
2-3 years of automotive + engineering/quality or similar skills.
Common sense, analytic skills, attitude and fighting spirit are more important than education and experience.
Competencies
Knowledge/Skills/Experiences
Good automotive knowledge and experiences
Problem Solving Skills
Technical Knowhow both quality and engineering
Microsoft Office
Independent as well as a Team Player
Strong & diplomatic communicator
Flexible, structured, punctual, well organized
Local Language and Advanced English
No restriction for traveling
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in October, 15 months limited contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
