Customer Support Associate, German Speaking
Sellhelp AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-02-12
We hope you are inspired to change the world for the better through your work and helping our customers with a wide variety of challenges.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circular. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Customer Support at Sellpy
The next German-speaking colleague will have an important role in enabling customers in the DACH region. Sellpy has customers selling and buying second hand products, and our team is responsible for supporting customers in both areas, over chat, email and phone when required. We specialise in unique items at Sellpy, which gives you plenty of fun challenges that you guaranteed haven't faced before.
In short, you will
Create satisfaction for our buyers and sellers in our German-speaking markets.
Pick up inquiries via chat, email and telephone when required.
Learn lots from tech and sustainability in a fast-paced environment.
Help to improve our service based on customer feedback.
Contribute to how we expand our processes in customer support.
Requirements
A structured and service-minded mentality.
Spoken and written fluency in German.
Good knowledge of English as this is our company language.
An interest in finding solutions and improving the offer for our customers.
We'd be impressed if you have
Experience in a customer-facing role.
An interest in second hand.
You get to
Be part of a modern company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will develop and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Work from a new and modern office in Stockholm.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices in Stockholm (Medborgarplatsen), and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday & more).
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Location
Stockholm or Berlin, based on your location.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260) Arbetsplats
Sellpy Jobbnummer
9161678