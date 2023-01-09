Customer Support - Norwegian
2023-01-09
One of our customers in the automotive industry, probably the coolest one out there at the moment, is now looking for their next star to join their team of dedicated customer service agents.
Cool new features, products, and services will be supported and you will assist customers via phone, email, chat, and Social media.
Do you enjoy helping customers, solving problems, and take great pride in delivering great service, this might be a good opportunity for you!
If you have some experience from sales, or if you have an open mindset about learning more about it, great, even more likely you will be successful in this role
Do you like being a part of a team, work toward common goals and enjoy problem-solving, then you will like this place!
Previous experience from Customer Support is desirable and fluent in English and Norwegian, both oral and written is a must.
For the right person, we offer a competitive salary and good benefits.
Does this sound interesting? -Then we would love to talk to you! #jobbjustnu
Please send your updated resume asap to rekrytering@dep.nu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-23
E-post: rekrytering@dep.nu
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
D.E & P Consulting AB
GÖTEBORG
7324911