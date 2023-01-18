Customer Success Specialist
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-01-18
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
As a Customer Success Specialist, you will be the primary contact within Cambio regarding the customer's implementation, maintenance, and support. You will be a part of a team that works close with the customers and be an important part when it comes to helping the customer identify their business needs and leading them along the journey based on their business plan. Together with other key stakeholders within Cambio you will manage existing business to ensure deliveries, satisfied customers and keeping a strong relationship with them.
You will also get the exciting opportunity being the primary contact on our implementation journey for one of our products. This means you will be in the front seat together with our customers when it comes to implementing the product and participate in fulfilling maintenance agreements such as SLA's and KPI thresholds. All while adding value to the customers daily work so that they are encouraged to continue using our services.
In this role you will have close contact with the whole customer group and participating in monthly tactical delivery meetings. You will also be responsible for handling release videos ensuring that the customers are prepared for the new functionality that comes with new releases.
At Cambio, you are trusted to drive your work forward in a way you think is the best and taking initiatives is highly encouraged. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are key factors for us and there is always help to be found from caring and wise colleagues. For us, it is important that you get the opportunity to grow, both personally and career-wise. Our culture is described by three words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which characterize everything we do at Cambio. Together, we are enabling tomorrow's health and social care today.
About you
To be able to feel comfortable in this position you should enjoy having a close contact with our customers. You like the idea of being their contact person and an important part of their journey when it comes to using and implementing Cambio products and services. For you customer value and satisfaction are what motivates you in your daily work. You find it easy to make new contacts and enjoy building and maintaining strong relationship with your customer(s).
Requirements
• Relevant education and/or work experience
• General knowledge in the healthcare industry and/or IT industry
• Strong experience from working with customer support and service management
• Fluent in Swedish and good English communication skills
• Good Danish communication skills a bonus
• Work well in high paste environments
• Organized and well structured
It's a bonus if you
• Knowledge of Cambio products and services
• Have work experience from the healthcare industry
• Have experience from working and having close relationship with our customers
• Have worked in Cambio COSMIC and/or CIS
• Good knowledge management skills
• Ability to work and collaborate across teams/functions
• Knowledge in ITIL process
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Others: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
The role will likely have access to sensitive personal data and therefore a background check on the final candidate will be required.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here! (https://www.cambiogroup.com/)
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site (https://cambio.teamtailor.com/) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Kontakt
Lena Stormvinge lena.stormvinge@cambio.se Jobbnummer
7357396