Customer Service Representative
2025-02-13
At International Färg 's production site in Gunnilse outside of Gothenburg we manufacture global world leading protective coatings for bridges, wind turbines, sport arenas and more under the brand International. International Färg has since 1998 been a part of AkzoNobel. At the site you will also find sales and marketing offices for our three business segments: Marine & Protective, Yacht Coatings and Powder Coatings for the Nordic region. We are about 150 proud employees, together we represent a wide variety of nationalities, working together to make the world more colorful.
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring a smooth order process? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where attention to detail and problem-solving skills are key? Then this role might be for you!
Why should you work at AkzoNobel?
With us at AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where we work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to achieve the goal of being a world leader in the colour industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces, and we work actively together with our employees to make them feel comfortable and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This result, among other things, in that we are appointed to one of Sweden's Career Companies and have received Top Employer certification 2024. We offer you an international working environment where you get to take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizons and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome to us!
We Also Offer:
Collective agreement - Secure employment with great benefits
Wellness allowance - Supporting your health and well-being
Employee discounts - Discounts on purchases in all Nordsjö stores
On-site gym - Convenient training facilities after work
Lunch benefits - Subsidized lunch card through Edenred
Additional time off (ATK) - Extra leave beyond statutory vacation
Flexible employer - Opportunity to work remotely part of the time
About the role
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be responsible for handling customer orders, managing inquiries, and ensuring seamless collaboration between internal teams and external stakeholders. You will play a key role in supporting our order-to-cash process while maintaining strong relationships with customers.
You will be part of a team of three, dedicated to customer service for the Marine segment, working closely together to ensure smooth operations and excellent customer support. In addition, you will collaborate closely with the Customer Service team for Protective, ensuring alignment and efficiency across both business segments.
Your Responsibilities
• Process and manage customer orders via email, phone, and ERP systems (SAP).
• Ensure accurate and timely order registration and delivery coordination.
• Handle returns, credit notes, and customer complaints efficiently.
• Work closely with logistics, logistics companies, internal sales teams, and the supply chain to provide top-notch customer support.
• Maintain up-to-date order records to prevent delays and backorders.
• Identify and resolve delivery and invoice issues in collaboration with the manager.
• Suggest improvements to optimize processes and enhance customer satisfaction.
• Ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
This is a permanent position with a start date as soon as possible. You will be based at our site in Gothenburg, Gunnilse, Sweden, and will report directly to the Customer Service Manager Marine North-East Europe.
Who are you?
You have an education in business administration, supply chain, customer service, or a similar field, along with experience in customer service, preferably in an international environment. Thriving in roles that require coordination and problem-solving, you are comfortable managing multiple stakeholders and tasks simultaneously.
Strong communication and problem-solving skills, an open-minded approach, and the ability to adapt to changes are key to success in this role. A structured and proactive mindset ensures efficiency in a fast-paced environment, while attention to detail and independence contribute to high-quality work.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and Outlook, is essential, and experience with SAP is a plus. Fluency in Swedish and English is required, while knowledge of Finnish is an advantage.
Your application
At AkzoNobel we are very committed to ensuring an inclusive and respectful workplace where all employees can be their best selves. We strive to embrace diversity, tolerance and respect. Our recruitment process plays a major role in this journey as it lays the foundation for a diverse work environment. In our organization, all qualified applicants are treated from an equal perspective regardless of ethnic origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.
Submit your application online and join us on our journey to excellence in engineering and project management-we're eager to get to know you!
Please note that as the hiring manager is English-speaking, we kindly ask you to submit your application in English. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply, as the position may be filled before the deadline.
For information about the role, please contact Jan Sodtke, Customer Service Manager Marine North-East Europe, jan.sodtke@akzonobel.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Ami Sandberg, Talent Acquisition Partner Nordics, ami.sandberg@akzonobel.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
International Färg AB
(org.nr 556494-9666)
Holmedalen 3 (visa karta
)
424 22 GUNNILSE Jobbnummer
9163209