Customer Service Manager, Aviation Training Saab

Your role
As Head of Aviation Training Department you have the opportunity to develop both your team and the ways of working. The department consists of 150 employees and you will lead a team of four managers within the department. You take responsibility and co-ordinate activities in the following main areas:
* Pilot training on for example Gripen and GlobalEye
* Technical Training for technicians, mechanics, engineers and specialists on Saab products as well as helicopters and other aircraft
* Trainee program for new employees to the business area Aeronautics
* Learning center supporting the business area Aeronautics
You will have full managerial responsibility, including Profit and Loss responsibility, and report to the head of the Business Unit. Your field of work spans over the entire business including business units in other business areas. You will work in close collaboration with your employees, line managers, project managers and the Business Unit management team. This require a good understanding of needed support within the areas of responsibility and the link to business success.
Your Profile
You express integrity in your role and you are comfortable in leading as a line manager as well as a functional leader. You have a proactive approach in your role and have strength in being self-motivated and structured to achieve goals and get results. Your belief is that behaviors are crucial for our chances to achieve our goals.
Your ability to coach and support your employees with good communicative leadership skills is key to joint success. You make sure to create a clear understanding of expectation to create and boost engagement within the team. You demonstrate strategic height, meaning you can connect the overall business plan objectives and operational goals to challenges in the daily business. You are motivated by the challenge in developing efficient ways-of-working while upholding compliance, regarding the two as interdependent.
We believe that you have
* Knowledge of authority requirements from EASA, SE-EMAR and Swedish Transport Agency
* Experience in commercial contracts and how to interpret customer requirements
* Experience of line management and leadership
* Experience from change and/or improvement management
* Fluency in Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here
By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Read about our values here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
