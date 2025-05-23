Customer Service / Account Manager
Swedish Nutra AB / Malmö
About Us:
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and a leading provider of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements. We are a growing company with distribution all over the world. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.
Position Overview:
As part of our exciting expansion, we're on the lookout for a energetic and organized colleague to join our team. In this role, you will be the a contact for our customers, helping them with inquiries, resolving issues, and promoting our range of products. A large part of this role is Sales. You will actively drive sales and upsales i your day to day business. You will play a critical role in enhancing customer satisfaction and driving sales!
Key Responsibilities:
Deliver outstanding customer service that delights our clients.
Efficiently handle customer inquiries and resolve any complaints.
Process orders and manage customer accounts.
Maintain a deep understanding of our product line to effectively assist customers.
Drive inhouse sales
Requirements:
Communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to build and maintain positive customer relationships.
Basic knowledge within logistics (aka you don 't have to be an expert)
Problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong work ethic and the ability to work independently.
Fluent in English
How to Apply:
Please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience to: jn@swedishnutra.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-22
