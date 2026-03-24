Customer Research Specialist
Geely Technology Europe AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
As a Customer Research Specialist, you will be the voice of the customer within our global product journey. In this role, you will dive deep into real customer behaviours, expectations, and motivations to uncover what truly drives product-market fit across diverse overseas markets. Your work goes beyond data collection, you design meaningful interactions with customers, translate their feedback into strategic clarity, and ensure that our products, experiences, and services resonate with the people who use them. By building a structured insights engine and turning customer signals into well-grounded recommendations, you will help the organization make smarter decisions, reduce risk, and shape products that feel intuitive, relevant, and competitive from day one.
What You'll Do
Develop and execute a repeatable, measurable insights engine for overseas markets.
Conduct customer research to understand product-market fit, pricing, and positioning.
Support de-risking of overseas expansion by providing data-backed recommendations.
Deliver actionable insights to optimize product definition, UX, marketing, sales, and service strategies.
Design and run customer surveys, focus groups, and co-creation workshops.
Translate findings into clear, strategic recommendations for leadership decision-making.
Who You Are:
Experience in customer research, UX research, or market insights, preferably in automotive or mobility sectors.
Proven expertise in designing and conducting quantitative and qualitative research studies.
Strong analytical skills with ability to synthesize data into actionable insights.
Familiarity with EU and overseas customer behaviours, cultural nuances, and regulatory requirements.
Ability to communicate complex insights in a clear and strategic manner to stakeholders.
Bachelor's or master's degree in psychology, Marketing, Business, Human Factors, or related field.
Comfortable working with industry-standard market and product analysis tools, including JATO, NCBS, IHS, A2MAC1, and Statista.
Willingness to travel domestically and internationally as required by the role.
Why should you join us?
Let's face it, there are plenty of opportunities out there. But here's why joining us is a game-changer:
Culture & Community: We're more than just colleagues-we're a tight-knit community that supports and celebrates each other's successes.
Opportunity for Growth: At Zeekr Tech Eu, your growth is our priority. We provide ample opportunities for learning, development, and advancement.
Impactful Work: Make a real difference! Join us in tackling exciting challenges and contributing to projects that have a positive impact on our customers and society.
Flexibility & Balance: We understand that life happens, which is why we offer flexibility and work-life balance to ensure you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Perks & Benefits: From competitive salaries to awesome perks like 30 vacation days, 8 additional ATK days and an annual STI program to reward your performance, we've got you covered.
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
Jennie Ström. Head of Project Enabling Name, jennie.strom@zeekrtech.eu
, for questions regarding the position.
Sofie Martinsson, Recruiter, sofie.martinsson@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Last Application date: 2026-04-14
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period. We look forward to hearing from you.
To ensure a fair and objective recruitment process, we have chosen not to request a personal letter, though you are welcome to include one if you wish. Instead, we rely on selection questions and assessment tests, allowing us to focus on your experience and competence for a more efficient and unbiased recruitment process.
A background check will also be conducted on the final candidate, including verification of personal details, employment history, financial standing, and any criminal records.
To find out more about Zeekr Tech EU, visit our website. Read more about our recruitment process here.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7451990-1911334". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geely Technology Europe AB
(org.nr 556922-7639), https://career.zeekrtech.eu
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Zeekr Technology Europe Jobbnummer
9817458