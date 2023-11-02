Customer Onboarding Technician
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for you who want to make a difference and want to help us
build a safer digital society! If you share our passion in cyber
security, and want to work in an organization that encourages innovation
we hope this opportunity might be the one for you!
About the job
We are looking for a Customer Onboarding Technician to further strengthen the Onboarding team within Group Service Delivery (GSD).
As a Customer Onboarding Technician, you will participate in projects for activating Managed Security Services purchased by our Customers. You will ensure that both Customer-, Orange Cyberdefense-, Vendor environments/platforms are setup in accordance with pre-defined project plans, associated instructions, and defined timeline. You are driven and take responsibility in continuous improvement and knowledge sharing activities. You will have the opportunity to collaborate cross-functionally with colleagues in the Orange Cyberdefense organization as there are various roles that collaborate within one Onboarding project.
Some of the more hands-on job tasks will be:
• Accomplish project objectives by executing project activities.
• Provide input to the Project Manager for assigned activities.
• Deliver according to the project plan, associated instructions, and the timeline.
• Ensure dependencies for the appointed activities are resolved by following up/collaborating with other project members.
• Ensure high Customer satisfaction and actively participate in Customer meetings.
Who are you?
• Previous experience working in a Managed Security Service organization is an advantage.
• Knowledge of key MDR vendors (Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk).
• Highly organized/structured, follow-through on commitments and with a strong sense of responsibility for your own- and the team's overall performance.
• Ability to work and communicate effectively in English (both written and spoken) and with excellent Customer communication skills.
• You have a positive and helpful attitude in everything you do and always strive to leave a good impression on the people you meet.
• Able to remain calm and focused in potentially stressful situations.
• Solution oriented and leaves nothing to chance, to stay ahead of potential challenges.
• Curious and not afraid of asking questions or initiating discussions.
• Good understanding of Azure and tools like Azure DevOps.
Below Certifications/Experience is an advantage:
• Experience from working with Vendor Products associated with our Managed Security Services. Such as: Splunk, Cybereason, Cortex XDR, Vectra, Rapid7 and more...
• Experience working with Microsoft products (Sentinel, Defender).
• Experience from working with JIRA Software from Atlassian.
Why us?
• Opportunity to work with market leading technology in combination with some of the industry's most talented experts
• Flexible work environment
• We will provide you with opportunities of development, both within your professional role but also the opportunity to develop within the organization where only your ambitions set the limit!
• A challenger culture that encourages you to be self-driven and curious
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kinds of cybercrimes. We have about 2700 employees worldwide and 390 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion; and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
How to join us
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions, you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (Helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
).
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB
(org.nr 556589-7211), https://orangecyberdefense.com/se/ Arbetsplats
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden Kontakt
Helena Feldt helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8236555