Customer Finance Professional
2025-05-30
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, we're looking for a service-minded and detail-oriented Customer Finance Professional to join our diverse and collaborative team. If you enjoy working with both people and processes-and want to grow in a global, innovative company-this could be your next step.
This is a temporary position, covering approximately one year, with the possibility of an extension and a desired start date of August 1st.
Your mission
In this role, you handle a wide range of tasks that combine finance, customer service, and analysis. You manage captive finance portfolios, including contract administration and follow-up. Being actively involved in the receivable process, including external communication with our customer base, is part of your job, as is responding to account queries within set timeframes.
Your job includes:
Support monthly business reviews and prepare financial reports.
Respond to customer account queries and manage third-party information requests.
Perform general accounting tasks, including ledger reconciliation and financial closing processes.
You're based at our office in the World Trade Center in central Stockholm, working closely with both internal teams and external customers to ensure accuracy, compliance, and excellent service.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a background in accounting, banking, financial services, or finance, and you're comfortable working with financial statements, forecasts, and reconciliations. Experience in customer-facing roles or contract management is a plus. Acting in a global environment calls for proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing.
You're outgoing, structured, and solution oriented. You enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, communicating clearly, and building strong relationships. You take pride in delivering high-quality work and thrive when you're part of a team that supports each other.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact hiring manager Tony Clarke, Managing Director of Sandvik Financial Services AB, tony.clarke@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 263 03 18
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 14, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079882.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
