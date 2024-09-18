Customer Experience Manager to Samsung
2024-09-18
We are currently looking for a Customer Experience Manager to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting ASAP until further notice.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence - and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
About the role:
Are you passionate about creating exceptional online experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a significant impact on customer satisfaction? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
As the Customer Experience Manager for our B2B sites and partner platform, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the online journey for our customers and partners. Your mission will be to ensure that our digital interfaces are not only user-friendly and accessible but also a pleasure to navigate. You 'll be the driving force behind crafting a seamless and positive experience for every visitor.
Our team today consists of the Customer Experience Manager, one Shop App, one UX-designer, one CRO Specialist, one Hybris Platform Deputy, and this role - our new customer experiences specialist.
This is a new role, meaning it will require the person 's responsibility to be self-driven and take their own initiative.
Responsibilities:
• Own our enhanced partnership program site and the B2B site, to optimize the customer journey
• Execute initiatives and enchantments
• Act as a stakeholder to the operative team and other relevant teams within Samsung
• Make sure that you are involved in all initiatives involved with .com to align on EPP and B2B
• Be the person of contact for experience on the sites EPP and B2B
• Work in Adobe Experience Manager to be able and fix and request changes for the site
• Look into customization for the mapping of the sites
About you:
Skills:
• We think you have around 1 to 3 years of experience, working with similar tasks.
• Previous experience working with one or several content management systems (CMS)
• Experience working with a data-driven approach
• Knowledge on how to set requirements to optimize the user journey
• Experience working with backlog management
• Project management skills and follow-up up on projects
• Experience of one or more CMS
Soft skills:
• Enjoy quick changes in your way of working, big and small. You are a problem solver with an eye for the details
• Like networking within the company
• Self-motivated, takes a lot of initiative
• Comfortable and enjoys working with both technical and design development
• Stakeholder management and used to navigate between requests, dependencies, value and time
Sounds interesting?
