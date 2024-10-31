Customer Depot Manager - 459138
2024-10-31
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Customer Depot Manager in Norsborg we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Oliver Steinert (Product Introduction Implementation Manager for Sweden), and work alongside collaborative teammates.
You'll specifically take care of managing one or several Product Introduction (PI) Customer Site teams performing Warranty Implementation activities (commissioning, troubleshooting, failure diagnosis, fleet check, field modification, warehousing). Furthermore, you will ensure application of Environment Health & Safety (EHS) rules on customer site for activities under Alstom responsibility.
We'll look to you to:
Deploy, manage and enforce the application of Alstom & customer EHS + security rules and relevant PI processes on customer site
Manage PI Customer Site team and its workload, ensure availability of necessary/qualified competencies of its team, planning/coordinating/being technical and administrative support for the employees
Ensure contribution to Reliability Growth and Return of Experience (REX) through proper input of Defect/Failure management system, coordinating and collaborating with PI interface teams, regular reporting
Ensure fleet availability according to contractual commitments, responsible to restore availability
Ensure execution of PI scope of activities at customer site including Commissioning and Validation support
Ensures update of the as maintained configuration of product in the field until the end of warranty
Supervise local consignment / warranty stock availability
Provide REX of the Warranty period to the organization trough PI "frame"
Manage the relationship with customer depot management and maintainer
Coordinate train visual inspection and recoupling at train reception (arrival)
Identify and develop Upsell opportunities towards the customer
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree in relevant engineering field
Several years of technical experience, mechanical or electrical / electronics
Field Experience
Team management
General Railway and Product knowledge
Railway safety
EHS knowledge and exposu Fluent in English and Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8986688