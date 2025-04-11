CRM Manager/Digital Merchandiser to Galvin Green
Vad kan vi erbjuda dig?
Do you want to be a key-player in a premium golf apparel brand and e-commerce? Are
you passionate about CRM, digital marketing, and online retail? Now is your chance to
join Galvin Green, a market-leading brand in high-tech golf clothing. We are looking for a
creative and analytical CRM Manager/Digital Merchandiser to drive and develop our
digital customer relationships and e-commerce experience.
As a CRM Manager/Digital Merchandiser at Galvin Green, you will play a central role in
creating engaging customer experiences and optimizing our e-commerce platform. Your
responsibilities will include:
• To operate and develop Galvin Green's CRM system with the goal of connecting
customers closer to us and thereby increasing conversion
• To operate and develop the B2C e-commerce shop, which means staging home
pages, collection pages etc. for all channels, building landing pages and
maintaining and evaluating these so that the shop is optimized in an appealing
way for the consumer
• Operate & develop Galvin Green's customer loyalty club
• Business analysis, staying up to date with the latest trends in E-commercePubliceringsdatum2025-04-11Profil
We are looking for someone with a strategic mindset combined with hands-on
execution skills and a strong drive for results. You are both creative and analytical,
structured, and detail-oriented. You describe yourself as a flexible person and are used
to a fast pace and many things going on at the same time.
You also have:
• At least 3 years of experience working with CRM systems like Klaviyo or similar
• At least 3 years of experience working with Shopify, Shopify Plus, or another ecommerce platform
• Excellent knowledge of English
• A strong understanding of graphic design
• Exceptional communication skills and the ability to engage both internally and
externally
Nice to Have
• Experience with Photoshop, Canva, and Monday.com
• Experience of working with generative AI
• An interest in golf
• Experience working with luxury or premium brands
• Fluent in Swedish
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Inpeople. Any questions about the position,
please reach out to Ida Petersson, responsible recruiter at 0470-701062.
We always work with continuous selection in our processes and the position may
therefore be filled before the application deadline.
Why choose Galvin Green as your employer?
At Galvin Green, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic organization that
combines a passion for golf with a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation.
We strive to be the first choice for golfers seeking premium, high-tech apparel.
Does this sound like the right role for you? Don't hesitate to apply and be part of Galvin
Sedan 2010 är vi specialister på skräddarsydda lösningar inom personaluthyrning och rekrytering. Vår mission, vårt uppdrag som vi jobbat med sedan start, är att hjälpa människor leva livet så som de själva vill leva det. Missionen leder oss på vägen mot att alltid hitta rätt person till rätt plats. Med en kultur som präglas av omtanke och snällhet driver vi Inpeople med hjärta, passion och ansvar för att bidra till våra kunders framgång.
Inpeople är ett auktoriserat rekryterings - och bemanningsföretag med ambitionen att bidra till en bättre och mer hållbar värld. Vi är en del av Ingroup och har ett nära samarbete med vårt systerbolag Head Consulting Group. Vårt huvudkontor finns i Växjö och vi har cirka 300 hel- och deltidsanställda.
