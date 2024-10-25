CRM Lifecycle Manager
Easypark AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Easypark AB i Stockholm
At EasyPark, we love cities. We love them for work, for play and everything in between. That's why our mission is to make life in cities that much easier - by taking care of the parking. With the use of technology, we break barriers, helping improve the urban experience. Our aim is to create a scenario where parking supply and driver demand are balanced not due to additional parking spots and fewer cars, but thanks to predictive technology that connects our users to available spots.
The Role
By joining us you will contribute to our mission of making cities more liveable by working closely both with colleagues in the Marketing CRM team and also directly with the product teams, leveraging our solutions and automating communication towards our B2B customers.
You will be developing, managing and executing campaigns and automated programs with the purpose to attract and retain B2B customers. This means active contribution to the B2B sales and revenue targets. As part of your work you will also have the opportunity to contribute to and influence our CRM Lifecycle strategy.
Own and drive performance of CRM automated programs
Ensure effective end-to-end delivery of CRM campaigns and automated programs across push, in-app, SMS and email in collaboration with e.g. Product and Marketing Managers
Develop methods for upsell/cross sell and execute them. This directly contributes to our revenue targets.
Analyse performance, set up plans and take action to improve and optimize CRM campaigns and programs
Structure A/B and/or multivariate tests to optimize campaigns and programs
Report KPI results to our B2B Marketing Director
Work to both plan the strategic communication and the actual execution of the program ensuring quality deliverables.
Incorporate content strategies in lifecycle plans to drive user engagement.
Plan out needed personalization and dynamic content for all portions of the campaign across multiple channels.
Contribute to and execute on our CRM strategy
Be a customer advocate within Easypark, ensuring the highest quality interactions with the user across all lifecycle channels.
Your background
We don't think one size fits all, but a successful candidate might have the following:
You are a person who thrives in an environment where you will have the opportunity to contribute on a high level, where your input is valued, and where you together with others will build and develop the CRM ways forward.
You are experienced within the field and have a good understanding of the impact CRM has as well as working towards the B2B segment.
You have been working close to product and product teams, and are tech-savvy. If you previously have been working in Braze, Looker and Mixpanel that is a plus.
You love data and digging into the numbers to understand results and improve performance. Experience of using SQL is meritorious.
You have an educational background in Economics or Marketing and have excellent English communication skills. Swedish is not required for this role.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden or Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Life at EasyPark
We are a values-driven company with an international culture and a global presence. By providing an environment with space to grow and room for autonomy, we believe in encouraging and supporting our team members to take initiatives and act outside of their comfort zone. To have an open mind and embracing change is a part of our DNA. At EasyPark we are dedicated to maintaining an open culture where the voice of each person is heard, and we play as one team across the globe. Diversity is something we celebrate and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for everyone. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Easypark AB
(org.nr 556626-7893), https://easyparkgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
EasyPark Group Jobbnummer
8978309