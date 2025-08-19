Critical Environment Technician
Overview
As a Critical Environment Technician (CET) in Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) team, you'll maintain the infrastructure that keeps our datacenters running. Responsibilities include coordinating with suppliers, addressing operational and safety issues with management, mentoring CE Technicians, performing maintenance, responding to incidents, and using telemetry to monitor equipment performance.
CO+I powers Microsoft's cloud services, supporting platforms like Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and Azure. The team promotes employee development through training, career rotation programmes, diversity and inclusion events, and certifications.
Microsoft operates over 200 datacenters in 32 countries, supporting 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses globally. Sustainability and optimisation are central to our operations as we evolve to meet changing business demands.
Our mission is to empower every person and organisation to achieve more. We foster a culture of growth, innovation, collaboration, and inclusion built on respect, integrity, and accountability.
Responsibilities
Act as a specialist in one CE area (e.g., electrical, mechanical, controls, generators) and handle advanced tasks independently.
Inspect and supervise facility equipment (e.g., HVAC, mechanical systems) and escalate unsafe conditions.
Use CMMS to track assets and complete maintenance work orders.
Lead incident response teams and coordinate corrective repairs.
Develop or follow emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and escalate issues as needed.
Troubleshoot equipment and systems independently.
Provide consultation to junior colleagues.
Ensure compliance with safety and security protocols (e.g., JHAs, EH&S, toolbox talks) and Microsoft standards.
Qualifications
Required:
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent.
Experience in mission-critical services (e.g., data centers, refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing).
Specialised experience in mechanical, electrical, or controls fields.
Ability to work shifts, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Must pass Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire/transfer and every two years.
Preferred:
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent with extensive experience in mission-critical services.
OR Associate's Degree, technical trade certification, or higher education with relevant experience.
