Critical Environment Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Gävle
2026-04-15
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
As a Critical Environment Technician (CET) within Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) organization, you will support the critical infrastructure that keeps Microsoft datacenters operating safely, reliably, and efficiently. CETs play a hands-on role in maintaining and monitoring mission-critical systems and ensuring that equipment and facilities operate within defined operational, safety, and performance standards.
In this role, you will work closely with site leadership, engineering teams, vendors, and other critical facilities professionals to address operational, risk, and safety-related situations. Responsibilities include performing maintenance activities, responding to onsite incidents, monitoring equipment performance using telemetry and management platforms, and supporting continuous improvement of technical and operational processes. CETs are expected to develop a strong, practical understanding of critical environment equipment and apply disciplined procedures when performing work.
Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers Microsoft's global cloud services. As part of CO+I, CETs contribute to delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies behind services such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Bing, Xbox, and OneDrive. CO+I places strong emphasis on employee development and provides access to training opportunities including career rotation programs, professional certifications, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Microsoft's cloud infrastructure includes a global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters across 32 countries, supporting millions of servers and services used by over one billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide. With sustainability and operational optimization at the forefront of datacenter design and operations, Microsoft continues to scale its platform while maintaining high standards for reliability, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Employees bring a growth mindset, collaborate across teams, and act with respect, integrity, and accountability to create an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Responsibilities
Serve as an operations specialist in a primary critical environment discipline (e.g., electrical, mechanical, controls, generators), performing defined technical tasks independently.
Inspect and monitor critical environment equipment, buildings, and grounds to identify unsafe or abnormal conditions, escalating issues in accordance with applicable policies and standards.
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance and repairs by following approved Methods of Procedure (MOPs), Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and Emergency Operating Procedures (EOPs).
Safely respond to onsite incidents and abnormal operating conditions, coordinating with other critical facilities professionals to restore normal operations.
Utilize internal Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) to track equipment assets, manage work orders, and document completed maintenance activities.
Maintain a hands-on understanding of how critical environment equipment functions and troubleshoot systems, subsystems, and components within trained disciplines.
Provide support and guidance to less-experienced technicians in troubleshooting and routine operational activities when required.
Follow and enforce safety, security, and environmental requirements, including job hazard assessments (JHAs), environmental health and safety (EH&S) standards, and toolbox talks, ensuring work is performed in a safe and reliable manner.
Demonstrate Microsoft's culture and values in all aspects of daily work.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent, AND relevant experience in mission-critical services or applied learning environments, such as high-availability assembly or manufacturing, critical infrastructure, data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing, or related fields, OR equivalent experience.
Relevant experience in a specialized technical area (e.g., mechanical, electrical, or controls) or a related discipline.
Ability to work shift schedules, including non-standard business hours such as evenings, nights, weekends, and holidays.
Background Check Requirements
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements, including completion of the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire or transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
Extensive experience supporting mission-critical or high-availability environments.
Associate's degree, technical trade certification (e.g., military or trade school), or higher-equivalent education combined with relevant mission-critical experience.
This position will be open for a minimum of five days, with applications accepted on an ongoing basis until the position is filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: v-poconnor@microsoft.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150), https://jobs.careers.microsoft.com/global/en/job/1861677/Senior-Critical-Environment-Technician Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9857187