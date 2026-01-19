Credit Risk Modeller
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in taking part in shaping the future of credit risk models?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Support the bank in the development of and transition to the next generation of credit risk models.
Gain experience of working with a high degree of autonomy in a highly analytical environment.
Deliver and take responsibility for end-to-end development and maintenance of credit risk models (IRB).
Participate in strategic work and propose high quality solutions including adapting models and methods to upcoming regulatory requirements.
Provide analyses of changes affecting the IRB area and propose ways forward.
Communicate and build strong relationships with stakeholders across the bank.
What is needed in this role:
An open, simple and caring culture.
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
Flexible working options.
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Quang Tran, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.02.2026.
Location: Stockholm,Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Quang Tran,+46727011851
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25315-18219". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9691916