Credit Framework Expert (Credit Regulations)
2025-07-07
Are you interested in credit risk? This role offers a unique opportunity for you to broaden your knowledge in a field that is at the core of our business. In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Become an expert on credit risk and deliver solutions that are firmly rooted in our credit risk management practises. You will ensure these solutions meets expectations and contribute effectively to our success.
Be part of developing and improving the Group's credit frameworks, credit risk management and actively participate in shaping the credit processes.
Participate in and manage interesting credit risk projects, working collaboratively with colleagues across the Group on diverse and interesting topics.
Plan, initiate, and manage your own tasks and projects.
Continuously develop and strengthen your skills in the lending process and credit risk areas.
What is needed in this role: Bachelor's or master's degree within law, finance or a related field.
Ability to manage ad-hoc tasks and solve problems effectively.
Drive and eagerness to learn and develop with a solution-oriented mindset.
Experience in the credit process and/or from regulatory work.
Capable of planning and executing daily tasks independently.
Strong stakeholder management skills.
Experience from reading and interpreting regulations and at least a general knowledge of the credit regulation framework within Sweden and the EU.
Great verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...Become a part of a team of professionals who collaboratively deliver challenging projects. The team is responsible for developing the Group's credit risk frameworks and processes. You will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of interesting topics, allowing you to rapidly expand your knowledge within a broad and exciting field that is central to our business." Alexander Duru, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 17.08.2025. Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Alexander Duru, +46 (0)70 608 43 04
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Swedbank
Alexander Duru alexander.duru@swedbank.se
