Credit and Trade Finance Manager
2024-12-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Business Control is a global staff function within Volvo Trucks and is responsible for financial planning and performance management. Scope includes financial targets and estimates, monthly management reports, performance dialogues as well as governance of financial policies and compliance. The function is also responsible for credit management including, credit governance, trade finance and supporting export financing activities.
We are looking to hire an experienced Credit & Trade Finance Manager to our Credit & Trade Finance team in Volvo Trucks in Gothenburg. The position reports to the VP Credit & Trade Finance
Your key responsibilities will include:
Within a pre-defined geographical area, you will be a key contributor to the development of the business by providing support to the commercial team in the area of sales financing. This includes the following tasks but not limited to:
* Creating value by proposing different financing schemes to importers end customers
* Working closely with the markets to define needed credit limits and ensuring appropriate management of risk through the set-up of guarantees by using trade finance tools and credit insurance.
* Keeping track of changes in local legislation with the help of the market and adapting financial set-ups accordingly
* Coordinating interactions with delivery departments and commercial teams to ensure a smooth process and secure cash flow
* Negotiating with banks
* Supporting the markets with credit insurance : discussions with underwriters and claim process
* Supporting markets to set-up credit processes in alignment with pre-defined credit rules and procedures
* Making financial analysis and credit recommendations
* Representing the credit function in various forums.
Who are you / qualifications?
We are looking for a candidate with strong interpersonal skills who has the ability to work both independently and in a team.
You have a university degree in Business Administration or similar and minimum of 3 to 5 years of credit & trade finance experience.
We will pay great importance to your personality and are looking for someone who is structured with strong analytical skills. You have a customer and business orientated mind- set and is used to work in a fast- paced environment. High proficiency in written and spoken English is a must. French is a plus.
For further information please contact:
Dominique Partridge, VP Credit & Trade Finance, +46 73 9028208
Anna Eklund, VP People & Culture, +46 739025032
Last application date: January 12, 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in.
