Creative Strategist
2025-09-11
About the job
Appostrophe is a Stockholm-based mobile app studio helping people create standout social content. This role is for our flagship app SCRL, a top-ranked design tool for social media content creation.
At SCRL, we move fast, think big, and create with intention. We're looking for a Creative Strategist to lead the thinking behind our performance ads.
Role Overview
As a Creative Strategist, you'll develop and test creative ideas that drive growth for SCRL. You'll research trends, evaluate what makes content stand out, and turn your insights into clear hypotheses for designers to build on.
This is a role for someone with sharp creative instincts and a strong visual eye, but also someone who values data, iteration, and results. You know how to take an idea and shape it into something structured, testable, and scalable.
Who You Are
You care about strong visuals, compelling ideas, and content that performs. You may come from a creative background, but your mindset is rooted in performance. You're energized by fast feedback cycles, hands-on collaboration, and a high bar for quality.
What You'll Do
Lead creative strategy for performance ads across Meta, TikTok, and other channels.
Spot trends and develop testable creative concepts and messaging angles.
Write briefs that guide designers and creators toward clear outcomes.
Analyze what's working and identify actionable learnings.
Build structure around ideation, iteration, and creative learnings.
Stay close to creator culture and short-form content trends.
Partner with performance marketers to plan and prioritize creative testing.
You Should Have:
3+ years experience in creative strategy and ad production.
A strong visual sense and ability to judge what makes content compelling.
Experience developing creative that performs in paid channels.
Ability to translate ideas into structured briefs and concepts.
Collaborative mindset and clear communication skills.
Comfort working in a fast-moving, results-driven environment.
Nice-to-Have:
Experience with apps or tools for photographers and creators.
Familiarity with Meta Ads Manager or TikTok Creative Center.
Experience with UGC or creator-led ad formats.
What You'll Get
Freedom to innovate and explore creative solutions.
The opportunity to make a direct impact on SCRL's growth.
A collaborative, supportive team in our Stockholm office.
Competitive salary and opportunities for professional development.
Ready to Join Us?
We believe creativity should be accessible to everyone. If this resonates with you, we'd love to hear from you.
