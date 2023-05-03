Creative Director
2023-05-03
Your responsibilities will be to guide and supervise creative development, projects, and team, from the concepting phase to when the project is finished. You will be working tightly with our sales professionals, producers, UI/UX designers, 3D Modellers and Unreal Engine generalists. Your role will be at the intersection of concept design, user experience, and visuality. You will play an important role in defining that. With your artistic creativity and technology, we will surpass the ordinary and enter the virtual realm.
Your daily responsibilities might include:
• Outline the creative vision and visual direction for our client's products
• Supporting in the sales and concept phase + Leading the creative development during production (you will be working with a small creative team, but often you'll need to be quite hands-on in the production)
• Being the strategic advisor for clients when it comes to creativity (advising and giving creative inputs)
• Building the Creative DNA (training and teaching others about our creative process)
To succeed in this role, you...
• Are a senior professional in the creative industry (e.g., background in marketing or advertising agency, games or animation production)
• Have a creative, strategic understanding - Are used to working with high-end, global clients - Are not afraid to challenge others and bring your ideas forward
• Have great communication skills (to be able to present your creative ideas well to clients, both spoken and written)
• Have a basic understanding of UI/UX - Have experience of leading teams with people from different backgrounds
Have international work experience
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02
E-post: visaofficer@remote.com
Remote Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 559282-0327)
103 25 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7726760