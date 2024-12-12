Country Sales Manager Nordic
2024-12-12
We are looking for a driven Country Sales Manager with the ability to create good relationships with great confidence! Are you ready to use your experience in the Beverage and Vending market with a focus on always finding the best solution for the customer?
You will work in an international environment so you will find your sales team representative in different countries. We welcome you onboard to our world of tasty chocolate and coffee products and our innovative spirit.
As Country Sales Manager you will be responsible for the expansion and maintenance of existing customer contacts as well as the acquisition of new customers across the Nordic countries.
Main responsibilities
Grow sales volume to achieve/exceed sales targets for our key accounts and local business in the Vending, Coffee roaster and Coffee chain segments.
Execute sales activities with the optimized products, solutions and price proposals assessed by customer needs.
Lead communications with key stakeholders of purchasing, R&D, production and marketing division to accomplish sales results.
Share customer feedback, market evolution, trends, and competitor activity within the organization to reinforce company competency.
Develop and implement segment and customer activities regularly and constantly follow up on delivery and forecast to achieve/exceed the target.
Develop a business plan as well as account plans.
Education, Language, skills & qualifications
Bachelor/master degree in Economics, finance or commerce related field
Fluent in Swedish, English.
Danish will be a plus
Additional considerations
Daily travels will be needed
Essentional experience & knowledge
5 years of sales experience, preferably in a Beverage related environment
A rack record of significant successful business development for key accounts
Business understanding & market know-how of the B2B food service business
Knowledge with MSoffice software applications, sales force and SAP is a plus
A deep interest in business, creating results and developing yourself
As a person: ambitious, eager to bring new ideas to the table, result driven and you dare to take responsibility
good communication and stakeholder management skills
Leadership competencies and personal style
An entrepreneurial spirit, are driven and always willing to go the extra mile, an active listener with good communication & influencing skills. You are also a relationship builder
Resilient & stress resistant and above all, someone who is passionate about chocolate and beverage products.
Any questions regarding the position - please contact Sales Director Dennis Gruter, mail: dennis_gruter@barry-callebaut.com
Any questions regarding the recruitment process - please contact HR Generalist Åsa Windfors, mail: asa_windfors@barry-callebaut.com
We look forward to your application, not later than 15th of January 2025. Så ansöker du
