Cost Management Professional (63858)
Vestas Northern Europe AB
2025-03-18
Do you want to be at the core of making the world more sustainable? Do you have experience in Cost Management? Are you looking to elevate operational standards? Then this could the opportunity for you! This is an exciting path to become part of a company committed to reshaping renewable energy innovation.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Service Sweden & Norway
Service Sweden & Norway is a team of about 500 engaged colleagues who operate and maintain roughly 2000 wind turbines across the two countries. With our regional headquarters in Trondheim, Norway & Malmo, Sweden, we are seeking a Cost Management Professional to join our team. The role reports directly to the Service Director for both countries and will work closely with different units such as operations, finance, and performance management. In this role, you will be critical in the management of our business by supporting key financial inquiries, handling performance analysis, and evaluating its impacts.
Responsibilities
Your main responsibilities will be:
Validate system-generated cost predictions through close collaboration with finance partners and operational management
Analyze current service contract performance
Working with operational management and key stakeholders to translate knowledge into financial evaluations and provide realistic future cost predictions
Identifying opportunities within actual data and evaluate influence on other contractual commitments
Responsible for financial impact requests and its comparison to previous planning elements
Support Regional Service Management with other analysis and identification of financial business improvements
Qualifications
To meet the expectations of this role, we believe that you bring the following experience:
Educational and work background in finance, controlling, or comparable fields
Previous, relevant experience in cost management projects with high-volume data
Background in the wind industry or comparable industries is helpful
Skilled in connecting diverse corporate segments, such as operations, finance, and performance management
Experience in facilitating workshops and presenting to senior stakeholders
Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing
Experience in navigating BI software such as Power BI, or similar
Competencies
To thrive in this role, we believe that you are/have:
Ability to analyze complex data and translate it into actionable insight
Understanding of financial concepts, guidelines, and the ability to apply them in operational contexts
Effective communication and relationship-building skills with diverse stakeholders
Ability to perform well in a diverse and continuously developing international environment
Efficiently navigate a complex matrix organization and work with various corporate units
Capability to identify issues and develop effective solutions
Ability to facilitate consensus and action
What we offer
We offer a collaborative, inclusive, diverse, and flexible environment where we enjoy interacting and engaging with each other on multiple subjects. With a significant international presence, you will have the opportunity to work with different teams across various countries, gaining valuable global experience. We have a great partnership with business and empower leaders to ensure Vestas is the best place for our employees. You will work and learn alongside some motivated people who guide our business every day, participating in crucial activities while collaborating with senior stakeholders.
Additional information
The position will be based out of our Northen Europe regional head office in Malmö, Sweden, where other main stakeholders and team members are located. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 17.04.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact Recruiter Linnéa Holm at linho@vestas.com
