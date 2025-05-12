Cost Control Specialist
Job Overview:
The Cost Controls Specialist will be performing routine aspects of cost control independently, applies sound knowledge of Project Controls principles. Can handle FEED or small EPC projects independently. Under supervision, performs more complex and larger portions of cost control assignments. Actively involved in creating a safe working environment.
Cost Engineer will work together in a project control team led by the Lead project controller on Site. The project control team reports to the construction manager for day-to-day activities and reporting, in addition they report to the overall project control team located in Boden
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Actively involved in creating a safe work environment.
Is responsible for understanding the contract details and their implications for cost deliverables and work-methods.
On FEED or small EPC projects be responsible for setting up internal and external cost reporting & forecasting systems. Setting-up and maintaining the project change system for the project. The goal is to provide timely and accurate information to project management for decision-making, including suggested corrective action.
Contributes to a proper and professional working environment.
Is responsible for understanding the Company Quality System for the project and applying it to the assigned tasks.
Assist the department to maintain and develop procedures, tools, and best practices.
Be familiar with procurement, materials control, estimating, planning & scheduling, and finance and accounting techniques. Be familiar with cost tools and company standards.
Be able to write a Cost Control plan as part of the Project Controls Execution Plan and establish a WBS and CBS.
Be able to conform the project estimate into a project budget on FEED and small EPC jobs.
Be able to establish a cost system on FEED and small EPC projects.
Be able to use physical progress to trend costs based on earned value.
Be able to prepare effective cost / quantity analysis, recommendations, including the use of all associated information and tools on FEED and small EPC Jobs.
Be able to apply feedback from a monthly forecast meeting and prepare a cost forecast for project completion.
Be able to regularly analyze project cost/quantity trending/progress data and forecast trends potential trend from this data.
Be able to analyze discipline productivity, manpower, based on physical progress, rates and performance, resulting in a cost forecasts per discipline.
Be able to represent Project Controls Management in client discussions with respect to assigned tasks.
Be able to prepare internal and client cost reports (including close-out reports).
Be able to assist in the performance of a Monte Carlo forecast analysis/ contingency requirement calculations, using the company tools
Be able to assist in setting-up and maintaining a change management system.
Be able to represent Construction Management in client and Subcontractor discussions with respect to all aspects of cost management (assess bids, provide counter estimates, (assist in) building or countering claims, (assist in) negotiations).
Be able and prepared to execute lower grade tasks as necessary.
Be able assist Project Controls department in proposal work and discussions with clients.
Be able to work on multiple projects as required.
Be able and prepared to advise department management in procedure and tool related issues. Prepare appraisals for other team members.
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Advanced Technical Education (B.Sc./M.Sc. or equivalent) or matching work experience.
2-7 years' experience
Required Site Certifications / Training, Basic Cost Control Course (AACE or local equivalent).
Be able to deal with resistance. Provide constructive feedback to team leaders and Project Management.
Ability to interact on higher level with Project Management as well as technically with engineers. Good verbal and writing communication skills in English.
Meet deadlines by quickly adapting to changing needs and requirements. Capable of handling stressful situations
Demonstrate an understanding of cost controls procedures and best practices. Actively acquire FEED and EPC knowledge. Enhance computer skills. Så ansöker du
