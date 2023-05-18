Core Operation Mainframe and IBMi Technician
2023-05-18
Core Operation Mainframe and IBMi Technician
Mainframe Core Operations has one setup in Gothenburg Sweden and one in Chennai India, in the Gothenburg Operations we operate the Mainframe platform for all our Scandinavian and some European customers. Now we are starting up a service to do the same for IBMi and a Scandinavian customer.
We are responsible for the streamlining of the mainframe and IBMi monitoring, tools, work methods, follow up, guidance and participate in resolutions of Major Incidents in the area. Working with batch handling, incident and problem solving to provide maximum availability for our Customers and our mission is to give our customers the most cost efficient monitoring with the highest possible quality and handle increased volumes without corresponding increase in resources.
Together with our customers and technical departments we standardize and optimize our internal and external environments.
Responsibilities
Ø Monitoring of Mainframe and IBMi alerts and jobs
Ø Correct batch- and applications abends and having a close contact with technicians all over the world.
Ø Monitoring the ITSM queue and ensuring the tickets are being addressed.
Ø Log Monitoring with proper investigation and well documented mail communication.
Ø Escalate to L2/L3 for if any assistance/remediation is required
Skills :
Bachelor degree in IT
Professional/Technical Competencies:
Mandatory:
Ø Shall be willing to work in 24x7 shifts.
Ø Experience in the Mainframe and/or IBMi area is an advantage
Ø Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Excel, VISIO and PowerPoint
Ø Mastering English and Swedish in speech and writing since documentation is in both languages
Ø Strong written and verbal communications skills with the demonstrated ability to build effective relationships with peers and communicate at all levels within the organization.
Ø Ability to provide Tier 1 support and manage L1 level and monitoring tickets in production environment.
Ø Very good documentation skills
Ø Any technical certification will be an advantage.
Personal Profile:
Ø Customer oriented, service minded and result driven
Ø Analytic skills and ability to prioritize
Ø Excellent social and interpersonal skills
Ø Goal and result oriented with an open attitude
Ø Continuous personal development
Ø Team player
Ø Positive attitude and high working moral.
