Copywriter
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As the copywriter at & Other Stories you will secure our tone of voice on our brand.com site and newsletters. You will translate the brand tone of voice into our digital store to secure a strong customer experience and a clear product presentation.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and create texts according to the assigned tone of voice for our brand.com site and newsletters.
Develop product copy that works on a global level, that is descriptive and innovative.
Create, edit, and proofread product copy to ensure accurate spelling, grammar, clarity, and legal compliance.
Research and keep up to date with advertising and social media trends.
Collaborating with and supporting other copywriters within your team and department.
Monitoring copy from a diversity, inclusiveness and transparency perspective (with support from specialists).
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are an excellent communicator, both in writing and verbally, able to get your message across. Your drive and initiative take you where you need to go, and you manage to stay organized and keep a structure when things get hectic. We are looking for a curious person that thrives in a collaborative environment. A team-player who's great at listening as well as communicating. Someone that is actively looking for new knowledge and is curious about new perspectives.
What you need to Succeed
Previous experience from working as a copywriter.
A great interest in fashion.
Proficiency in written English.
Meticulous in your way of working and have an eye for details.
Experience and confidence working in a fast-paced environment.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based in Stockholm starting by August 2024.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 12/6, 2024.
Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
& Other Stories is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8732781