Copy of Head Chef at Basta - Malmö

Culinary Maestro Wanted: Head Chef at Basta Malmö
Do you have what it takes to make your mark on one of Scandinavia's most innovative hospitality groups? Urban Italian Group is looking for a passionate Head Chef ready to lead our kitchens, drive culinary innovation, and create unforgettable dining experiences.
About UsUrban Italian Group is the creative's behind the popular Basta casual dining concept and the sophisticated Florentine brand. With 11 restaurants across Sweden and Spain, we serve authentic Italian hospitality to over 3,000 guests daily. Our diverse team of 500 culinary professionals from 53 nationalities is as dynamic as our menu - blending passion, innovation, and a love for great food.
Our ambitions are as bold as our flavours:
Basta is expanding to 18 locations in Sweden by 2030.
Florentine is continuing its international expansion, with targets including Madrid, the Middle East, Oslo, and beyond.
Trattoria Giorgos, a new multi-unit Italian concept launches in 2025.
Vila Valentina, a modern Spanish tapas restaurant is set to open in Stockholm by spring 2026.
Your Role
As our Head Chef, you won't just lead a kitchen, you'll be the balance between discipline, commitment and creating great energy in the brigade.
You'll be hands-on in both the creative and operational aspects of the kitchen, ensuring that every dish is a masterpiece. Responsibilities include:
Crafting and executing innovative menus in collaboration with our Group Head Chef.
Leading and mentoring a talented brigade, ensuring every member feels supported and inspired.
Overseeing food quality, cost control, and kitchen safety to maintain our high standards.
Driving continuous improvements and new culinary standards in a fast-paced, growth-oriented environment.
We're seeking a seasoned culinary leader with solid experience in high-volume restaurant operations - extra points if Italian cuisine is your passion. Your "can-do" attitude and hands-on leadership style will help you thrive in our energetic kitchen.
What We OfferJoining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment.
How to Apply
Ready to bring your culinary vision to life? Send us your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your experience, your creative vision, and why you're the perfect fit for our team. We can't wait to explore the possibilities with you!
