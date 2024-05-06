Coordinator for Cable Harness Design Group
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-06
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electromotive challenge Scania's Research and Development organisation in a new way and therefore we are facing an exciting transformation towards a flow driven, scaled agile, process as well as new technical challenges.
Electrify Your Career: Join Us as a Cable Harness Leader - your eMobility Adventure Awaits!
Are you an engineer ready to power up your career in the automotive development? Do you have a passion for leadership and a drive to innovate in the world of electric vehicles? Look no further - we have the perfect role for you!
Our department
In this role, you'll be part of Scania's e-Mobility organization. We're a rapidly growing department where you'll have excellent opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. You'll also have the chance to make a significant impact on how we work in the new agile landscape and be part of Scania's electrification journey.
Our team
We are a design group working with cable harness for e-Mobility. We take great pride in what we do and always strive to deliver the best possible quality. We are divided into agile teams but all of us are co-located and enjoy working and hanging out and having fun together, we have high team spirit and a cheerful attitude! The teams develop chassis installation of VCA and VCB cable harness, as well as internal cable harness for VCB components. Collaboration is key in this role, as we work cross-functionally with various groups such as system and component owners, purchasers, manufacturing engineers, adjacent installation design teams, suppliers and project managers.
About me as a manager:
I want to empower the teams I work with so they can perform at the best possible level. I want us to have complex technical discussions in the working teams in order to find the best solution, and to achieve that it's important to build trust between all group members. I believe that a team that comes together and enjoys each other's company can create great value at work, and this shapes how I lead the team in the daily work.
The Role: Coordinator for Cable Harness Design Group
As our Coordinator, you will be at the forefront of innovation, coordinating the development of cable harness prototypes for our cutting-edge electric trucks. Working closely with the designers in our agile teams, you'll support the group with planning rebuilds and ensuring a smooth operational flow, all while honing your leadership and technical skills. The position is not necessarily for a senior engineer but should act as a springboard into more advanced technical leadership positions in the group or department, such as Product owner or Scrum master.
Responsibilities:
Coordinate the production of cable harness prototypes for our various test needs, including both VCB and VCA, to ensure optimal performance and reliability.
Sync deliveries with suppliers and stakeholders for timely deliveries.
Support the agile teams with planning rebuilds and deliveries.
Act as a liaison between the cable harness design group and other cross-functional teams, fostering collaboration and communication.
Continuously evaluate and improve operational processes to streamline workflows and enhance team performance.
Support the group and group manager by collecting product information for strategic decisions.
We believe that you have:
A university degree in mechanical or electrical engineering, or similar
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
Highly effective organizational mindset, with the ability take initiative and work autonomously.
Demonstrated leadership potential, with a desire to take ownership of projects and drive results in a fast-paced environment.
Ambitious mindset with a thirst for knowledge and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
Why join us?
Collaborative and supportive work environment where your ideas are valued and your contributions are recognized.
Opportunity to work on ground-breaking projects that are shaping the future of transportation and sustainability.
Join a passionate and fun team of engineers who share your drive for excellence
If you're ready to be part of the electric revolution and become a key player in our cable harness design group, we want to hear from you! Apply now and embark on an electrifying journey of growth and opportunity with Scania.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter and education certificate. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group, please don't hesitate to contact:
Mårten Kreiss Amberg, Group Manager EVECB, marten.kreiss.amberg@scania.com
.
We are looking forward to reading your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8661059