Converting Sales Expert
Incluso AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2024-10-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Ronneby
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking for a committed and detail-oriented Sales Expert for a global company in Lund.
You will belong to the Converting Sales team within the D&T IBE Programme Management organization.
Main responsibilities:
In the role of Sales Expert you will execute and oversee sales operations in several aspects: Equipment, Components, Technical and Spare parts, ensuring timely and accurate output. As Sales Expert you will also support the purchase process in development projects.
Handle quotations, orders and invoicing, ensuring a seamless sales processes between IBE, converting factories and suppliers fulfilling the whole Order Management process
Manage and coordinate shipments, securing high-level service throughout the Shipping process acting promptly to maintain efficient operations
Collaborate internally, supporting the team in workload sharing and improvement activities
Provide specific competences supporting organizational projects/improvements
Create and maintain documentation that provides clarification on our processes and ways of working
Required skills:
Proven experience in sales/procurement/purchasing roles, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial setting
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail, but able to perceive the bigger picture
Proficiency in procurement software systems SAP
Proficiency in PtP (Purchase to Payment)
Strong Windows Office knowledge
Fluency in English, Swedish is a merit
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related field is advantageous, but not a strict
Soft skills:
Self-driven person who enjoys taking responsibility while being part of a team.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, which makes you successful in collaborating effectively globally with internal and external stakeholders.
You demonstrate problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach to issue resolution.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Lund. Can start ASAP, One year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal @ kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND Jobbnummer
8957181