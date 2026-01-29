Contracts Engineer
2026-01-29
Contracts Engineer
Ready to contribute to one of our Stockholm-area projects? We're offering an exciting opportunity for a Contracts Engineer to grow in a dynamic, international environment at our tunnel project directly under Stockholm.
As a Contracts Engineer, you will:
Support the Contracts Manager in daily contract administration and management
Be proficient in AMA and MER
Support the wider team in drafting and reviewing correspondence
Support the change management process
Review and, where required, draft subcontracts
Serve as the point of contact with the production team
Deputise for the Contracts Manager when needed
Perform other tasks as the project demands and as directed by the Contracts Manager
Report directly to the Contracts Manager
Qualifications
Educational background
• Degree in Engineering or Law
• Additional qualifications in contract management, project management, or relevant technical fields are a plus
Job experience and professional skills
• 7-10 years of experience on major infrastructure projects
• Ability to work under own initiative and see tasks through
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Personal skills
• Strong communication and teamwork abilities
• Proactive and responsible in completing tasks
• Adaptable and able to handle fast-paced projects
• Attention to detail, quality, and deadlines
Sound interesting?
Get in touch with Nicole Granlund nicole.granlund@hochtief.se
,
or apply directly at: https://hochtief.se/karriar/
About HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF is one of the world's largest construction groups globally. We are involved at all stages of construction, bridges, roads, tunnels, ports, railways, airports and facilities, as well as in conventional and renewable energy. We are just over 34,000 employees and had a sales volume of just over EUR 21 billion in 2021. More information about HOCHTIEF can be found at www.hochtief.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Nicole.granlund@hochtief.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Contracts Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hochtief Infrastructure Gmbh Tyskland Sverige Fi
(org.nr 516409-2495), https://hochtief.se/karriar/ Jobbnummer
9712588