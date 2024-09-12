Contract Manager to ABB Energy Industries, Sweden
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Your role and responsibilities
At ABB Energy Industries, we are at the forefront of enabling safe, smart, and sustainable projects across various sectors, including chemical & refining, pharmaceuticals, hydrocarbons, power generation and water. As a Contract Manager, you will play a crucial role in driving integrated solutions that automate, digitalize, and electrify industries, contributing to operational efficiency, risk reduction, and sustainability. We are currently seeking a Contract Manager for work in both Sales and Project Delivery in our business in Sweden:
For Sales, this Contract Management position is an active role responsible for preparing, leading, and executing negotiations, with existing and new customers, as well as negotiating extensions and renewals of framework-/service agreements. In close cooperation with Legal, bid managers and teams, you will be:
Leading contract management in daily activities with active involvement
Advising on contractual matters during the sales phase, assessing bids and commitments
Assisting in negotiations with customers, suppliers, and partners
Supporting changes and adjustments to contracts and frame agreements
For Project Delivery the work is distinctly operational, working in close collaboration with the Project Managers and - teams, as well as Legal. The role holds the responsibility to manage and lead commercial activities throughout the execution of our projects, identifying the contract baseline (including terms and conditions, specifications, drawings, estimate, proposal, schedule, and other documents incorporated in the contract) and highlighting the areas of potential risk. You will be mainly accountable for:
Managing and leading commercial activities throughout project execution
Assisting project management in execution, claims handling, and risk mitigation
Leading negotiations with customers and sub-suppliers
Assisting our project managers, ensuring the timely execution of commercial aspects of ongoing contracts, including monitoring and assessment of changes and deviations, as well as defending and enforcing claims.
A Contract Manager-position at ABB provides the opportunity to work on impactful projects, be part of an industry leader, take on diverse roles, contribute to innovation and sustainability, tackle challenging projects, engage in continuous learning, enjoy a positive work environment, and a competitive compensation.
Even though you will operate mainly within the Swedish domestic market, you will join a global organization, working together with industry experts on Energy Transition and be able to enjoy a flexible, positive work environment where every day brings new challenges and opportunities for personal and career growth. You'll thrive here if what you are looking for is an atmosphere of collaboration, with close, informal relationships between colleagues at all levels.
Qualifications for the role
Master of Laws degree or other relevant education within strategic purchasing or sales, or higher education in Business, Finance, Engineering, or Project Management
Relevant experience in public procurement, Sales, or Project management
Experience with project contract management, procurement, and logistics, as well as an understanding of and interest in contract models, financing, and legal aspects
Positive attitude with an international, commercial mindset; self-motivated and able to operate independently
Strong leadership skills, including motivating, coaching, and supervising others, with a team-oriented, entrepreneurial spirit
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with a keen interest in market shifts and contracting business models
Full speaking and writing proficiency in both English and Swedish
More about us
ABB Energy Industries Division serves a wide range of industrial sectors, including hydrocarbons, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation and water. With its integrated solutions that automate, digitalize and electrify operations, the Division is committed to supporting traditional industries in their efforts to decarbonize. The Division also supports the development, integration and scaling up of new and renewable energy models. Our goal is to help customers adapt and succeed in the rapidly changing global energy transition. We bring over 50 years of domain expertise delivering solutions designed to improve energy, process and production efficiency, as well as reduce risk, operational cost and capital cost, while minimizing waste for customers, from project start-up and throughout the entire plant lifecycle.
Project Operations Manager, Sweden, Anna Uddhammar, anna.uddhammar@se.abb.com
, +4670-576 31 91, or Hub Northern Europe Contract Manager, Henrik B. Raa, henrik.raa@no.abb.com
, +479-581 95 51, will answer your questions about the role. Please note that we can only accept applications submitted through our online career portal. Applications via e-mail will have to be deleted and not processed due to data privacy requirements.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +4670 208 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4672 464 40 16; Unionen: Tony Johansson, +4673 066 99 06. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Apply at the latest by 9th October.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
