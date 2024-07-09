Contract Manager

Position Green AB / Stockholm
2024-07-09


Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase, and we are now looking for a Contract Manager to be responsible for legal support to our Commercial & Operations organization across our markets in the Nordics, EU, UK and the US.
Position Green is a leading pure-play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionize how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS software and strategic advisory services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable. We support businesses in fast-tracking their sustainability compliance with increasing regulation while also strengthening their competitiveness and sustainable impact. We come from the Nordics, but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
About the role
Do you have an education and experience in business law? Do you have a strong commercial mindset and excel in giving hands on legal advice and managing business contracts? If so, we want you to join us as our Contract Manager.
Responsibilities

Oversee all commercial proposals and agreements across markets


Advise our sales organization in navigating agreement-related questions with prospects and customers


Provide support in contract negotiations and ensure compliance with company policies


Coordinate updates to contracts and ensure comprehensive coverage


Manage customer communication of changes to General Terms and Conditions (GTCs) or Data Processing Agreements (DPAs)


Develop and implement efficient contract management processes


Coordinate support from external legal advisors when necessary


Be prepared to work with all tasks in an entrepreneurial and strongly growing company


Reporting to our Operational Excellence Director, you will be part of a team of nine, full of knowledge, ambition and a collaborative spirit.
Are You the One We're Looking For?
To excel in this role, you should have:

Education in business law


Strong commercial mindset with the ability to balance considerations on legal risks


Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail


Trustworthy and reliable, with a proven ability to deliver thorough and accurate deliverables


Strong communication and collaboration skills


If you have experience in business law and contract management, and are ready to make a meaningful impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now and be a driving force in shaping the future of Position Green!
What We Offer
Join Position Green and become an integral part of our fast-paced, fun, and impactful scale-up environment. Enjoy the opportunity for personal and professional growth where your contributions make a real difference in driving sustainable transformation.

Competitive compensation and benefits package


Wellness allowance to support your health and well-being


30 vacation days plus 5 extra days


Flexible working hours


Location
We prefer candidates based in Malmö or Stockholm.
What's Next?
If this sounds like a great opportunity for you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. We look forward to your application before the 11th of August.

