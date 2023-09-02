Continuous Improvement Manager
2023-09-02
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be a part of ABB Measurement & Analytics, Business Line Force Measurement in Västerås, which is a division within the Process Automation business area. We develop and provide a comprehensive range of force and dimension measurement products designed to improve control, productivity and quality in a wide variety of processes and industries. Our unique measuring technologies are well suited for harsh environments which has provided us with a long track record of satisfied customers. We are world leading within these business areas with a large market share over the world. "We proudly measure things others can't", and with your help the customer value will improve even further!
As our new Continuous Improvement Manager you will be a part of the Quality Department and improve and maintain a continuous improvement culture in Force Measurement. In this role you will focus on customers and quality, utilizing for example Lean Six Sigma methodology, and creating transparency to monitor progress. This is a new role, and we think the right candidate have the drive and passion to develop it further.
You will lead a common and consistent approach to continuous improvement. In this role you will act as a hands-on support to our process owners and management. You will also be a crucial element to help customize our business strategy and help to spread best practices. A part of the scope will be to support our Operations team with support to develop and implement a strategy that is built on our global strategical targets.
In this role you report to our Quality and OPEX Manager and you will partly support the team in other quality related areas.
Your responsibilities
Partnering with business leaders to identify goals and improvement needs to define a best course of action.
Working with business leaders to identify and access the best resources with which to work.
Serving as a resource for customers' continuous improvement efforts and stay there until they can sustain the work themselves.
Training, mentoring and coaching Force Measurement process owners and process developers to be able to drive business results.
Providing visibility over the current portfolio of continuous improvement efforts and tracking KPIs and value from these efforts to help allocate resources and recognize success.
Promoting behavioral change to continuously improve performance.
Your background
At least 7 years of experience in an industry environment, preferably working in or close to the Quality and/or Continuous Improvement function.
Leadership experience, either as a line manager, or working with management and strategy.
Sound knowledge of CI methodologies as Lean or Lean Six Sigma.
Hands on approach, a solid understanding of different functions within a business to provide a holistic view to stakeholders.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple demands on your time, in cross-functional, virtual and international teams.
Fluently speaking and writing in Swedish and English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Jessica Nordvall, +46 727 18 00 83 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4672 464 4016; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4670 644 0285.
Interested in joining the crew? Apply latest by the 22nd of September, 2023.
