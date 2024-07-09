Content Producer
Volvo Business Services AB / Kulturjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla kulturjobb i Eskilstuna
2024-07-09
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are You a Visual Storyteller Ready to Create Stunning Content for Digital Channels?
Do you have a keen eye for visuals and a knack for bringing stories to life through images and videos? Are you a hands-on creator who loves being in the thick of production, from setting up the perfect shot to the final edit? If you're passionate about crafting visually compelling content, we want YOU on our team!
Here at Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea that with imagination, hard work, and technological innovation, we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected. It 's up to us! We believe in a sustainable future, and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into a reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, change starts here with me and you.
Who We're Looking For:
Do you have professional experience in video production and photography?
Are you skilled in editing and post-production, with a sharp attention to detail?
Can you turn creative ideas into visually stunning realities?
Are you comfortable working with in-house capabilities, including setting up props and creating the right environments?
Have you used 3D/CGI (Computer Generated Images) and AI tools to develop content?
Your Mission, Should You Be Selected and Choose to Accept:
As our Content Producer, you'll be the visual mastermind behind our content, responsible for:
Production Planning: Develop concepts and storyboards for photo and video production that align with our brand and business objectives.
Hands-On Creation: Execute all aspects of production, preparing our products, services, and solutions together with subject matter experts, setting up props, as well as directing shoots.
Photoshoot versus 3D and AI: Decide when to use traditional approach versus capitalizing on 3D/CGI and AI opportunities.
Editing Expertise: Edit video and photo content to meet Volvo standards, ensuring high-quality output that captivates our audience.
Creative Collaboration: Work closely with our product and marketing teams to create cohesive and impactful visual content.
In-House Capability and Supplier Management: Balance purchased services from production agencies with inhouse production. Maintain and manage our in-house production equipment.
What You'll Bring to the Table:
Proven experience in video production, photography, and editing including 3D and AI.
Proficiency with editing software (e.g., Adobe Creative Cloud, Premiere Pro, Photoshop).
Strong visual storytelling skills and a creative mindset.
Practical experience in setting up and managing production environments.
Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced setting.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
8794782