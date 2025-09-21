Content & Communications Manager
Steam Education Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2025-09-21
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
Our schools bring together students from diverse backgrounds, and our communication reflects our values of inclusivity, excellence, and internationalism.
We tell stories that inspire trust and demonstrate our impact on students' futures.
Location: Uppsala (with travel to capture stories across schools)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To manage brand messaging and storytelling that attracts new families and strengthens engagement with the school community.
Key Responsibilities
Manage social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube).
Write copy for websites, newsletters, brochures, and prospectuses.
Develop parent communication strategies (welcome packs, updates, retention campaigns).
Prepare press releases and liaise with local media.
Support event promotion: open days, graduation ceremonies, school fairs.
Collect success stories from students, teachers, and alumni.
Ensure consistency in brand tone and message across schools.
Qualifications & Experience
3-5 years in communications, PR, or marketing (education preferred).
Strong writing and editing skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Social media management experience.
Experience with Mailchimp or other CRM email tools.
Desired Personal Traits
Creative storyteller.
Strong interpersonal and interviewing skills.
Able to balance formal school communication with engaging, parent-friendly style. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/83". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
Steam Education Group Jobbnummer
9518880