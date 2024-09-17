Consulting Software Test Lead Engineer
WE DEVELOP PEOPLE THAT DEVELOP TECHNOLOGY. JOIN US!
We at Quokka see ourselves as individuals with great potential and not only as individuals with a certain competence. When becoming a part of us you will be a part of an exciting journey and join a community that help each other and our customers. At Quokka we are passionate about giving our employees the tools they need to develop both personal and professional, as well as the opportunity to develop Quokka and our future direction. Together we want to build meaningful relationships and technology.
QUOKKA - CARE, JOY, CURIOSITY & INNOVATION
The Quokka kangaroo is known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet. Yes, that is right! We are a newly started technical center in Gothenburg who believe in the "Quokka attitude" and our core values CARE, JOY, CURIOSITY & INNOVATION.
We offer technical solutions and engineering services to some of Sweden's leading companies and recent start-ups. At the same time, we also have an innovation hub to support and encourage our employees and partners to realize their business ideas. A combination which we believe makes us unique on the market.
QUOKKA WAY & PERSONALITY
We believe in being curious about our surroundings and the people around us. Curious about technology, new challenges and our own development. While being curious in finding new ways forward we believe in being caring and spreading joy. We like to call it the "Quokka Way" of doing things!
We are looking for authenticity, kindness, and willingness to share experience and joy. Someone that is engaged and wants to develop and listen to others. We believe that we do this together and your contribution to us, and ours to you, is key in the success.
We are now looking for a:
Test Leader at Professional Level
Oversee the creation and management of software project test plans, as well as plan, organize, and coordinate testing activities for complete system installations involving software testing. Ensure tests are conducted efficiently and validated accurately. Focus on minimizing installation time and optimizing the test cycle efficiency across test objects. Generate valuable data for engineering teams and follow up with relevant activities in testing facilities to establish key performance indicators.
T-shaped profile with extensive product knowledge
You will be responsible for providing detailed feedback to the development team and Product Leader for each Product Class on any known defects or product limitations. This information must be shared no later than the Release Board meeting for each Release Candidate.
You will also manage the fault report process, ensuring that verification of fault reports marked as ready for validation is integrated into the test plan. Collaborate with other locations to optimize global test object usage by coordinating a shared test plan.
Logistics and Maintenance
Ensure all hardware logistics, procurement of necessary parts, rebuild planning, baseline integrations, and repairs are aligned to maintain the readiness and uptime of test objects, enabling the successful execution of the test plan.
Review development milestones and delivery notes, ensuring the test plan remains aligned with key project milestones and relevant activities.
Sounds interesting and curious to know some more? Read on!
YOUR KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCE
B.Sc. Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineer or equivalent
Minimum 3 years work-experience of electrical system engineering from automotive industry
CANalyzer / CANoe systems
Proficient skills in Excel
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
WHAT WE OFFER
We do have all the basics in place like wellness allowance, pension, insurances, and union agreement. But that is not why you choose us. You want to start working at Quokka because:
We are the company that put our employees first
We have a corporate culture that is unique
You get to be a part of creating something new
You get the best of two worlds: a start-up and with great financial security
We do not believe in hierarchies. We are a flat organization where all voices are equally important
INTERESTED IN JOINING QUOKKA?
The recruitment process take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait with sending in your application.
Apply by sending us your CV and a short presentation to application@quokka.se
and let us know what you are interested in working with.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Curious to know some more about Quokka? Check out our website https://www.quokka.se/ Så ansöker du
