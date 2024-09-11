Consultant Project Manager - Core Technologies Graphics
2024-09-11
Are you a driven, curious, and team-oriented person? This is your opportunity to build a career as a
project manager to work with highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company!
The Core Technologies Graphics team is responsible for the embedded graphical aspects of Axis cameras, for example masking of privacy areas, stitching of multiple images, and image transformations such as dewarping and stabilization. The team has successfully added a multitude of functionality, features and applications such as panoramic view (https://www.axis.com/products/axis-p3827-pve)
and live privacy shield (https://www.axis.com/products/axis-live-privacy-shield).
The work is carried out in tight collaboration with both other technology teams and the product and sales organizations as well as directly with our customers. Innovation, creativity and knowledge sharing are key, as well as keeping the tight and positive team spirit that this team is well-known for.
Your role
As a project manager in CTG you will act as agile lead for 1-2 development teams and in parallel run 2-3 projects.
The projects in CTG spans over various areas, for example bring up of existing features on new chips, new feature development, vendor investigations and requirements gathering for future chips and proof of concepts.
You are responsible for planning, driving, communicating with stakeholders and tracking progress for each project. You drive decision making and resolves dependencies, risks, and issues and you work closely with Product Managers and other stakeholders to ensure requirements, priority and scope are clear.
We believe you have a degree in Engineering, Computer Science or similar, and that you have a several years of experience as a software project manager, preferably also within embedded software. You are familiar using agile methodologies and understand the software development lifecycle. We think you are comfortable using tools like Jira and Confluence.
You like to lead different kind of projects in parallel and you adjust your leadership based on the project teams' need. You have a deep technical interest combined with an interest in people and team building. We expect you have great communication skills and interest in helping people grow and develop.
As a person you are open, driven, flexible, courageous, and humble. You are curious to understand the big picture and recognize the importance of networking and communication.
Does this sound like a position for you? Then you are welcome to apply directly! We are handling applications as we receive them.
