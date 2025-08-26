Consultant Assignment: Backorder Handler
Location: Eskilstuna, Sweden (on-site) Start date: 15 September 2025 End date: 5 June 2026
We are seeking a Backorder Handler for an exciting consulting assignment in Eskilstuna, supporting a global leader in construction equipment. In this role, you will be the key player in resolving urgent backorder cases for spare parts, ensuring that critical machine breakdowns - Vehicle Off Road (VOR) situations - are handled swiftly and decisively.
This is a high-impact role where your decisions directly affect machine uptime, customer satisfaction, and business continuity. You'll collaborate across international regions, suppliers, production teams, warehouses, and technical experts to secure the right parts at the right time.
ResponsibilitiesManage urgent spare parts backorder cases (VOR) to restore machine uptime Coordinate with sales regions in Europe and internationally, as well as warehouses in South America, Korea, Singapore, Dubai, and the USA Collaborate with suppliers, production lines, service centers, technical experts, purchasing, and global warehouses Communicate clearly and transparently to manage expectations with urgency Contribute to process improvements and help standardize solutions across the network Support and adopt new technologies that improve efficiency in backorder handling
Requirements Proven experience in logistics or supply chain operations
Ability to thrive in a collaborative, international team environment
Experience in digitalization and tools such as AI, Python, Power BI, or other analytics/automation solutions
Welcome with your application!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
