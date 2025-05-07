Construction Project Manager - German speaking
2025-05-07
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled German speaking Project Manager.
About The Role: Engineering, Procurement and Construction, called EPC, is a business function within Asset Development that is responsible for the development of the battery energy storage systems, BESS. The EPC team takes care of the execution of in-house projects that come through Mergers & Acquisitions or from Asset Development pipeline. This includes the engineering of our systems and projects, procurement of electrical equipment and construction services, and managing the construction and commissioning of projects.
The Project Manager will be responsible for driving the construction projects in the DACH region along the rest of the project team. You will also assist the broader Asset Development team with technical information for the permitting phase of their projects. This role involves business travel. You are expected to maintain industry knowledge within the energy sector. This role will work closely with our Engineering and Procurement teams and report directly to the Head of EPC.
What You'll Do:
Assist Asset Development team as needed for submission of building and environmental permits.
Responsible for managing the construction process and project team for assigned projects. This includes: - Manage all stakeholder relationships and lead weekly meetings with the construction team including a construction kick off meeting. - Create specifications and scope of work for electrical, civil works, and temporary and permanent site accessories and facilities. - Coordinate with Procurement for the creation of Request for Proposals (RFP). - Responsible for HSE compliance for assigned projects. - Responsible for project controls and reporting in Sitetracker. - Coordinate hardware deliveries. - Attend inspections as needed. - Coordinate commissioning activities with all parties involved. - Create close-out packages including as-builts, commissioning reports, certifications, etc.
Who You Are:
A degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management or equivalent qualifications & experience.
3+ years of experience in construction management.
Excellent communication, organization, and problem-solving skills.
Excellent written and spoken English and German. Proficiency in other European languages is a plus.
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of EPC, VP of Asset Development, and our CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
