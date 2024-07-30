Construction Planner to growing energy company!
Do you have a background within project planning and would like to lead the planning team and work with time scheduling in Primavera P6 for a big growing energy company? Then you might be the one we are looking for! Our client, who is a growing energy company, is now in need of a lead project planner to support them with all things regarding planning. Apply for this position today as the assignment starts immediately!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The electrification of cars, trucks and buses is one of the most extensive and disruptive industry transformations ever. Our client leads this change and aims to become the leading battery partner for the European automotive industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability and CO2 footprint. Today they have Europe's largest battery factory located here in Sweden.
As a Construction Planner you will calculate, estimate and presenting all sources of cost information for the construction site.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to take the next step in your career within constructing at a fast growing and international company. You are offered to extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. The assignment starts immediately, and the assignment is for six months.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Planning and scheduling the construction process in primavera P6
• Help developing, maintaining and the planning process
• Be strategic but also willing to get hands-on
• Implement the company's ways of working (WBS, templates, procedures)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Work experience within construction project planning, preferably in Primavera P6, or other relevant software programs
• A solid background within construction
• A degree in Engineering/MSc or MBA/Relevant University Degree
• Have experience in very fast paced, dynamic working environments
• Excellent communicator, can summarise and present schedule to top management
• Great communication skills in English, both in speaking and writing
As a person you are:
• Driven
• Social
• Communicative
