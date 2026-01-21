Construction Network Manager
Lynk & Co International AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lynk & Co International AB i Göteborg
, Gotland
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
Construction Network Manager
The role of Construction Network Manager is responsible for overseeing the development and delivery of retail spaces across Europe. You will ensure that construction projects are executed on time, in line with Corporate Identity. This role works closely with market teams, local architects and selected vendors. You will collaborate with the Design & Architecture Manager to manage locally contracted architects and partners. The role supports the growth and maintenance of the retail network. This position plays a key role in ensuring quality, consistency, and efficient project execution.
Note that this is a temporary position until End of December 2026.
What you'll do
Develop and manage project schedules, time plans, and processes
Coordinate and onboard local architects and project teams
Monitor Full CI compliance, acceptance, and deviation processes
Select, negotiate, manage suppliers and local architects, and drive cost-saving initiatives
Support design and construction activities, including on-site supervision
Act as the main contact for stakeholders, vendors, and local teams
Identify risks, resolve issues, and ensure smooth project delivery
What you should have
Bachelor's degree in construction management, Civil Engineering, Architecture, or a related field
Proven experience in construction or project management, preferably in retail
Strong knowledge of retail design, construction methods, and materials
Experience managing budgets, suppliers, and contracts
Ability to oversee projects end to end and coordinate multiple disciplines
Understanding of building codes, regulations, and CI standards
Excellent English both written and spoken
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 10th February 2026. We will do ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
To learn more about us, check out our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7091261-1801502". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161), https://careers.lynkco.com
Planetgatan 6 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Lynk & Co Jobbnummer
9697684