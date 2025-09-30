Conservator
Company Description
The world's only IKEA Museum is for anyone who is curious about life at home, design and IKEA!
As part of IKEA Museum, Archive & Collection is the source of IKEA's history, and is responsible for a wide range of assets, such as artefacts, historical records, photos, films and drawings. The collection consists of around 10 000 artefacts that reflect the story of IKEA.
The team at Archive & Collection consists of conservators, archivists, collection curator, registrar and photographer.
IKEA Museum can be experienced online as well as in Älmhult, Sweden and is part of the IKEA Älmhult AB organization.
Visit our website IKEA Museum homepage
Job Description
The IKEA Museum has an exciting opportunity for a proficient and experienced Conservator to join the department of Archive & Collection and contribute towards the care and preservation of a unique collection.
The Conservator role requires you to have good general knowledge in the care of a wide range of materials, and experience of working in the area of conservation.
This role involves working closely with various cross-departmental stakeholders, and cross-museum collaborations.
Qualifications
Your key areas of responsibilities will be:
To independently assess collection conditions and contribute to the preventive conservation of collections made of a wide range of organic and inorganic materials by proposing environmental management solutions for long-term preservation.
To lead on the care of the collection through environment (temperature and relative humidity), pollutants and light monitoring, reporting, data analysis, as well as supporting Integrated Pest Management.
To set out guidance for colleagues and stakeholders on preventive conservation, collection care and risk management related matters.
To independently solve complex problems regarding preventive conservation, applying a high degree of expertise, judgement, innovation and adaptability for the display, storage, and handling of objects.
You will report to the Archive & Collection Manager at IKEA Älmhult AB.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
Recognized professional conservation qualification to degree level or equivalent
Experience of working in the heritage sector (e.g. museum, gallery, library, archive)
Proficient and demonstrable conservation skills.
Strong understanding of mechanisms involved in material deterioration
Experience of devising preventive measures
Involvement in display, loans and storage related activities
Understanding of conservation theory
Experience of planning your own work and objectives to deliver set objectives on time
Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills
You are an open and effective communicator and fluent in English, both spoken and written.
It will be a benefit if you have knowledge about the IKEA range, both present and historical.
Additional Information
This is a temporary position until 2026-08-31 to cover a maternity leave.
Full-time (40 hours per week) and located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please note that a relocation package is not offered for this posivtion.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please apply with your CV and letter of motivation - in English latest by 20th of October.
Kindly note that due to GDPR and Data Privacy, we do not accept any applications via email.
For questions about the position, please contact Sofia Lögdberg, Archive & Collection Manager at sofia.logdberg@inter.ikea.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Rasika Carlsson, People & Culture at rasika.carlsson3@inter.ikea.com
About IKEA Älmhult AB
With a unique Småland history, Älmhult is the heart of IKEA, where we have our roots. It's the home of functional, well-designed, and affordable Swedish home furnishing and a center for innovation. We call it Democratic Design.
IKEA Älmhult AB, including IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell and IKEA Property, is on an exciting journey to make Älmhult an even better place for the next generation. We want Älmhult to grow, with both people and businesses and make this a unique and attractive place where the many people can experience IKEA yesterday, today, and tomorrow. We want to build the next generation of culture carriers and to strengthen the IKEA Brand. Are you ready to be part of this journey?
Visit our websites IKEA Museum homepage and IKEA Hotell homepage and Aktivitetshuset Älmhult homepage to get to know us even better.
