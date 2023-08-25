Configuration Manager (732544)
Our Outstanding Opportunity
The Configuration Management (CM) section is a part of the Technology & System Management (T&SM) unit in Engineering Unit Integrated RAN SW (EUIR).
T&SM is responsible to lead and drive technology evolution and high-level architecture of the Ericsson RAN offerings. The unit is also MS-RBS Design Owner and has the overall RAN System responsibility, including 4G/5G RAN release responsibility and ownership of RAN Source system & application system.
The CM section is responsible for product handling (including 3PP handling, performed by appointed 3PP Co-ordinators) for both MS-RBS (UP and module level) and Cloud RAN, and we are now looking for an experienced Configuration Manager to strengthen our team. Depending on your competence and experiences we are flexible to form your role and responsibilities.
In the team we today have positions in Kista, Gothenburg and Linköping and the new team member could be placed at any of these three sites.
Our team has close cooperation with all other CM units within BNEW R&D.
You will
As a CM at T&SM you shall be structured and innovative in your way of working. You must be self-motivated with the drive to solve problems and expand your knowledge and be a service-minded person who enjoys networking. You shall also like to be challenged by a constantly evolving innovative environment. As part of your daily work you are always responsible for driving improvements of our tools, processes and WoW
You will bring
You have a Bachelor or Master of Science (MSc) in a technical field or equivalent level of knowledge.
Preferably 5-10 years ' experience of Configuration Management within R&D and excellent knowledge of Product Life Cycle Management
Good communication skills in order to mentor and guide developers to ensure that processes, policies and guidelines are being followed (for example ISO standers and Ericsson directives)
Ability to work across organizational boundaries and good collaboration skills
Strong drive for efficiency, effectiveness and quality
Adapting and responding to change
Knowledge of source code and tool chains (design background)
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Proficient English, both in oral & written
Knowledge of telecommunications systems and products is an advantage
Excellent teamwork in a multi-cultural environment and as part of distributed teams globally
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and the interview process is ongoing. Therefore, send your application in English as soon as possible.
Location: Stockholm, Goteborg, Linköping, Sweden
If you have any further questions, you are welcome to contact us.
Recruiter: Isha Vashishtha(isha.vashishtha@ericsson.com
)
Kindly note we do not accept application send via e-mail.
We encourage the opportunity to meet you!
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm || Sweden : Västra Götaland : Göteborg || Sweden : Östergötland : Linköping
